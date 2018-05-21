Decatur marina ready for holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Families are making plans for how they want to spend the holiday weekend. But with the start of the summer travel season, people in Decatur are still cleaning up storm damage.

The owner of the Riverwalk Marina is getting ready for a busy weekend.

On a sunny weekday, most commuters only glimpse at the Tennessee River. "Everybody's wanting to get out on the water because as soon as the weather gets nice, you're wanting to go," boat owner Steve Skinner said.

By the weekend, they'll get their chance. And Steve Conner knows it. But he has a pile of work to do first. "Every day, we find something else that's broke," Conner runs the Riverwalk Marina.

Still, it could be worse. Nearly seven weeks after a rough storm tore apart the dock at the Riverwalk Marina, Conner isn't looking at quite so much twisted metal now.

"We're dealing with the insurance companies," Conner said. "Going as fast as we can. As fast as they'll let us."

"You can't just pull down there with a truck and start pulling stuff apart," Skinner said.

Conner says the storm did a number on the marina in more ways than one. For one thing, he says it messed up their payment system for their gas pumps. He says they got that fixed up before Memorial Day, and for now, that's a win. Conner says the more time-consuming and expensive project will be rebuilding the A-dock.

"It's a $700,000 project. It's going to take a while," Conner said.

There are still a few more sunken boats to haul out. Conner says the owners who could get free have flown the coop, looking for another slip to spend the summer.

"That took a lot of stress off," Conner said.

And stress-free is exactly how boaters like Skinner plan to spend the weekend.

Conner says he's still waiting for bids for the new dock. And says he hopes to have it installed by Christmas.