Video recording what appears to show Huntsville Police officers punching a person prompts questions from citizen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Video of an encounter Huntsville Police officers had with an individual this weekend has been shared hundreds of times on social media since it was posted early Sunday morning.

Viewers shared a video with WHNT News 19 that captures what appears to be a Huntsville Police officer attempting to restrain an individual.

In the video, you can see two patrol cars and it appears there are two police officers holding a person down on the ground. You can hear the officer telling the person they are under arrest. It then appears that the officer throws some punches directed at the person who is on the ground.

A person can be heard in the background of the video, somewhere off-camera, saying, “Still, they ain’t allowed to punch him. He’s punching him dead in the middle of his back.”

Heaven Cordule, the person who shot the video, tells us the incident took place near Topgolf in Huntsville Saturday night just before midnight. Cordule questions if the force was necessary and wonders about the individual’s wellbeing.

We know things are not always as they appear. So WHNT News 19 reached out to Huntsville Police to try to better understand what’s going on in the video. Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray responded, “We will have our internal affairs team review the incident in the entire context of the arrest.”

At the time we published this article, the video had been viewed more than 10,000 times and shared nearly 400 times since it was posted Sunday at 12:12 a.m.

Stay with WHNT News 19 as we work to gather more information on this developing story.