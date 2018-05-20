Sunday storms cause damage, cancel events around Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL GREEN, Ala.- A Sunday storm knocked out power and ripped the roof off one business in Hazel Green.

High winds ripped the roof off Dynamix Audio along Highway 231. Huntsville Utilities workers spent hours cutting through the sheet metal to free up the power line, which was caught under the twisted metal.

Power was knocked when a power line was knocked down near Pulaski Pike and Monroe Road. Police closed the road until it was repaired by Sunday evening.

In Big Spring Park, the afternoon rain postponed the Homicide Survivors Program who was planning a candlelight vigil.

"But it is hard to put it all into play, and know that it's such an important event for all of the survivors and not be able to have that for them," organizer Kim Crawford said.

Crawford says they're still planning to hold the vigil, but so far, they haven't picked a new date.