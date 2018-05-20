Several parents are outraged at the sudden closure of Paint Rock Valley School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Parents are outraged by the Jackson County School Board's decision to close down Paint Rock Valley School last week. Many told WHNT News 19 this weekend that they felt blindsided by the decision.

"I feel sickened by the fact that I voted these people in. I'm very disappointed," said resident Cindy Holland.

The Jackson County School Board originally placed Paint Rock Valley School on their agenda to discuss repairs for the school last Thursday. One of the board members amended the agenda, and the board ultimately voted to close the school instead.

"That was best for the students of Paint Rock Valley. They weren't getting the same opportunities," said Superintendent Kevin Dukes at the time.

Residents said they first heard about their beloved school's closure on social media after the swift board vote last week.

They told us they wanted an opportunity to be heard before the board made up their minds.

"No one was informed in the Valley. No one was told," said resident Ronda Meyers. "I guess you could put things in at the last moment without telling people, but it seems like it's underhanded and it's just dirty dealings."

The last time the board considered closing this school, parents said they participated in the discussion. They're disappointed now that they were not given that same chance this time.

"They knew people would be there. Like we were here a year ago. We had an auditorium full of people to fight them before," said Tresa Harbin, a community member.

"I'm quite upset that after that meeting we walked away thinking well we were told that they were going to start repairing our school but they didn't," said Holland.

Paint Rock Valley's doors will close permanently on May 24th. Ahead of its last day, parents said they felt voiceless.

"It's just, it's wrong. It's not fair. It's been wrong," said Meyers.