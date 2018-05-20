Kerryon Johnson Represents Lions at NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Ca.- Since hearing his name called in the second round of the NFL Draft, life has been busy for running back Kerryon Johnson. Last weekend, he took the field as a Detroit Lion for rookie minicamp and this weekend, the Huntsville native went out west for the annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

Johnson was one of 40 rookies invited to the event where they learn about the business side of the league. Over the weekend, they get the opportunity to suit up in their new uniforms for the first time and get their faces on an official rookie trading card courtesy of Panini America.