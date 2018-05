Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Huntsville mayor says his records speaks for itself. With the Rocket City's growth over the past few years, Battle believes the Yellowhammer state could use a little help from him.

He's up against 3 candidates for the GOP ticket: Governor Kay Ivey, Evangelist Scott Dawson, and Senator Bill Hightower.

