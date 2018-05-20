Daikin Festival returns Friday to the River City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. -- The Daikin Festival returns to the Morgan County Fairgrounds on May 25.

For more than 20 years, the festival has brought a blend of Japanese culture, food, music and random acts to the River City. 2018 marks its 24th year.

Performances this year include Japanese music and folk dances, Cajun/Zydeco/Rock & Roll by Lee Benoit & the Bayou Stompers, and the Edd Jones Orchestra's big band music.

Admission, parking, food and drinks are all free. The fairground is located behind Home Depot, just off the Beltline in Decatur.

Daikin`s corporate policy and philosophy are to 'give back' to the community where ever they have a presence, to show their appreciation for being

welcomed in the community.