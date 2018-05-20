× Authorities: Search and recovery underway in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Recovery efforts are underway in Etowah County after authorities say a vehicle drove off Meighan Bridge in Gadsden.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call that a vehicle had gone off the bridge just after 2 p.m. Sunday. Due to conflicting statements by witnesses, authorities say the type of vehicle involved and the number of people inside are unknown at this time.

Agencies currently involved in the search include the ALEA Marine Division, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden Fire Department and Gadsden Police Department.

The sheriff’s office said in a release that the possible location of the vehicle could prolong recovery efforts.

Stick with WHNT News 19 for more details in this developing story.