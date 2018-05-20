× Air Power History Tour lands at Huntsville Executive Airport May 24-27

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One of only two B-29 Superfortress bombers still flying will land at Huntsville Executive Airport this week.

The Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour will display FIFI, the B-29, along with a P-51 Mustang Gunfighter, C-45 Expeditor Bucket of Bolts, T-6 Texan, Boeing Sterman and T-34 Mentor.

The event will be open to the public starting on Thursday, May 24 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Ramp access is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 10-18. Children under the age of 10 are admitted free.

Dates and times to view and ride the WWII aircraft are as follows:

Thursday, May 24, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

* Aircraft tours available starting at 9:00 a.m.

* Supporting aircraft available for rides all day

Friday, May 25, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

* Aircraft tours available starting at 9:00 a.m.

* Supporting aircraft available for rides all day

Saturday, May 26, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

* B-29 flies at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

* Aircraft tours available after 12:00 p.m.

* Supporting aircraft available for rides all day

Sunday, May 27, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

* B-29 flies at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

* Aircraft tours available after 12:00 p.m.

* Supporting aircraft available for rides all day

Rides range from $85 to $1,595 depending on the type of aircraft. For more information about the tour and to book rides in advance, click here.