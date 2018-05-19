United Launch Alliance workers approve new contract

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers have voted to accept a new four-year contract offer by the United Launch Alliance. ULA workers have been on strike since May 7.

IAM represents employees in Decatur. It also represents those at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Negotiations on the new contract officially started April 16 and ended April 26. On May 6 the ratification vote was held in all geographical locations covered by this contract and the employees voted to go on strike. Following meetings on May 15 and 16, union negotiators recommended the new contract and members voted to accept the new contract on Saturday.

“We are pleased that the IAM represented employees have ratified this agreement that is so critical to continuing ULA’s success,” said Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO. “The represented employees’ contributions have propelled ULA forward in delivering critical capabilities for our nation and our customers. Our employees build the best, most reliable rockets flying today and the missions we launch save lives, explore the universe, connect the world and help humankind unlock its potential in space.

“We believe this contract will help secure our place as the go-to provider for launching people and one-of-a-kind payloads into space well into the future. We are excited and proud to work alongside an engaged team that is setting the standard for innovation and excellence in the space industry,” Bruno added.