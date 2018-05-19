Pop-Up Storms Lead To Major Spread Between Rainfall Totals Across The Valley

This past week has brought round after round of widely spaced afternoon storms. This kind of summer like pattern can lead to uneven rainfall totals, but the difference between totals community to community has been especially great this May. That’s because the tropical air that has been streaming into the Valley has pushed in enough moisture for intense downpours within isolated storms.

The result of just one week of this pattern is a spread of rainfall totals varying from less than half an inch to over four inches for others! For example: Cullman has recorded .45 inches of rain this month while a reporting station from Moulton recorded 4.24 inches of rain.

How does this impact the health of our soils and crops moving forward? With more pop-up storms expected this coming week hopefully totals will even out some, which would put us in good shape heading into the summer season. With that in mind, you might have to deal with a muddy backyard in the coming days!

