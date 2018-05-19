Morning News Update: In case you want the local news while the royal wedding is on
-
Huntsville store hosts royal wedding viewing party
-
Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to a baby boy
-
Meet England’s Royalist Town Crier
-
Facebook adds ‘Clear History’ option amid privacy scandal
-
Huntsville Spirit Coach gets a ‘new look’ highlighting the city’s progress in the last 10 years
-
-
#GodIsBigger Local hospice raises money and blood donations to help employee with sick child
-
Huntsville among 25 cities selected to test new Facebook app feature
-
Residents prepare for the unexpected at MadisonReadyFest
-
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
-
New Amazon Alexa skill lets you know what’s on tap at local breweries
-
-
Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Harry and Meghan’s new titles
-
‘That’s where I’m going to die:’ Terminally ill New Jersey man lives his last days on the Mississippi River
-
Huntsville schools superintendent interviews for a new job in Gulf Shores