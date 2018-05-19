× Huntsville residents trade in sweet tea for tea and crumpets during a royal wedding watch party

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — For those who couldn’t make it to Windsor Castle to watch Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle, watch parties were held around the world including in Huntsville at Mint Julep Market.

“It’s just a modern fairy tale, Cinderella story. It’s fantastic,” said Hillary Dunham the owner of Mint Julep Market.

Though viewers had to wake up bright and early, they didn’t let the early start time stop the party.

“Just getting to see the royal family and all that’s involved in that. I think it’s just special and it’s memorable,” said attendee Michelle Dodd.

While the royal wedding went off without a hitch, most weddings aren’t without a few snags.

“No, it was not smooth. I found out later, our reception was on a golf course, and I found out after the fact that there was a snake that had slithered into the room,” said attendee Laura Beth Barnes about her own wedding.

“A lot of mishaps,” said Larry Wilde, another attendee. “It was 108 degrees inside. So it was sort of like the towering inferno.”

“I couldn’t get into the church,” said Lisa McCrary. “So I had to go down the street to the officer’s club at Fort Rutger, Alabama and I got dressed in the ladies restroom.”

Whether royal or not, there’s no secret to a perfect marriage. Several watch party viewers offered up their own advice on how to make a marriage work.

“Choose to love your spouse even when you don’t love your spouse,” said attendee Brandi Edmonds.

“Don’t go to bed angry. Always go to bed saying I love you,” said McCray.

“Hang in there. Marriage is a lot of work every day,” said Gerald Cucarola.

The Rocket City wishes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a lifetime of happiness.