Hazel Green baseball win first state championship in program history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AL.com) - Tyler Duskin isn't afraid of a big-game situation.

With a championship on the line, Hazel Greenhanded the ball to its senior southpaw and he delivered with a five-hit shutout as the Trojans beat Helena 1-0 for the Class 6A title tonight at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

It was the first championship in program history for Hazel Green (32-13).

Defending state champ Helena won today's first game 3-1 to force a decisive third meeting. Hazel Green won the opener 4-3 on Thursday.

"It was a great battle. I was proud of my guys who always find a way to win big games," Hazel Green first-year coach Frankie Perez said. "They closed it the way we know how with nail-biters and Tyler Duskin making big pitches. We're very excited. I told the guys that this is a bond that will never be broken. We're the first team to have ever done it at our school We can walk in here in 20 year and see our name in there, so it's something we should be very proud of."

