× Four Grissom High School students ace the ACT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Four Grissom High School students were recently recognized after they each scored a perfect 36 on the ACT. The juniors took the exam last month and learned about the exciting news a few days ago.

Allison Hu, Jack Smalligan, Conner Morgan, and Kevin Yang, were all honored during Thursday night’s school board meeting. Grissom High Principal Becky Balentine was thrilled when she heard the news.

“Allison, Jack, Conner, and Kevin are examples of the academic excellence we see at Grissom. It speaks volumes about the commitment of our teachers and staff to the education of our students,” Balentine said.

Receiving a perfect score on the ACT is no small feat. On average, over 2 million students take the test in a given year and less than 2,900 are able to earn a perfect score.

Jack Smalligan said when he saw a letter from the central office, he was worried that his score was invalidated. He was excited that instead, it contained the news about getting a 36. He added that he was glad he didn’t have to take the test again. Kevin Yang said that he believes Grissom has a large body of people who have a passion to do well.

According to Conner Morgan, receiving the high score is nice because of, “all of the bragging rights and scholarships” that come with the honor. Allison Hu said that it shows that, “our teachers have done a very good job at preparing us for college, for school, and beyond.”