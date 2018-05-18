WATCH LIVE: Guardsman killed in military plane crash arrives home in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – The body of 1st LT. David Albandoz will be arriving home in Madison on Friday afternoon.

His friends and family encouraged everyone to line the streets to escort him from Huntsville International Airport to Legacy Funeral Home.

A military cargo plane crashed on a busy Georgia highway on May 2, killing everyone on board. The investigation into what caused the crash is still underway.

All nine crew members that died in the crash were members of the Puerto Rican National Guard. Officials say the plane had just completed routine maintenance.

Albandoz was living in Madison with his wife and daughter.