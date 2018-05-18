Trump to deny federal family funds to clinics that perform abortion
(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s administration plans to propose a new rule Friday that would bar abortions at facilities receiving federal family planning funds, according to two people familiar with the plans — a move aimed squarely at Planned Parenthood, which accepts some federal money for non-abortion services.
Long sought by conservatives, the step would take the administration’s push to curtail abortions further. There are already laws in place that prevent federal money from directly funding abortions, but groups like Planned Parenthood still accept federal dollars for services like annual screenings and checkups.
“This proposal does not necessarily defund Planned Parenthood, as long as they’re willing to disentangle taxpayer funds from abortion as a method of family planning, which is required by the Title X law,” said a Trump administration official. “Any grantees that perform, support, or refer for abortion have a choice — disentangle themselves from abortion or fund their activities with privately raised funds.”
Under the new rule, those services would have to be performed in a different place than abortions, and by different employees, if the facility is to continue receiving federal family planning dollars.
Planned Parenthood receives some of its funding from those programs, known as Title X. But the bulk of the federal money it receives comes from Medicaid, and would not be affected by the new rule.
Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) released a statement on President Trump’s plan:
“I fully support President Trump’s decision to deny Title X Family Planning money to abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood. The House of Representatives has passed language to do just this, but as usual, it was stripped away in the Senate. President Trump is taking these actions after receiving a letter that I and other pro-life conservatives in the House recently signed to ask him to reinstate the common-sense Reagan-era restrictions of taxpayer dollars being used to support organizations that provide abortions.
“We only have to look to Planned Parenthood’s activities in our own state to see why they do not deserve federal funds. Just within the last few years, the clinic in Mobile performed two abortions in just four months on a 14-year-old girl. She was clearly being sexually abused, but no one at Planned Parenthood notified authorities, as is required by law. For them, it was another routine abortion.
“There are plenty of health care providers, such as community and rural health centers, that provide the family planning needs of women and will be better stewards of the people’s tax dollars. I fully support President Trump’s decision to move forward with this initiative and appreciate his courage to finally acknowledge that family planning is not the same as abortion and that Planned Parenthood is not above reproach.”