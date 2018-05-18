Russellville falls short of 4th straight Class 5A state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AL.com) - Two straight Class 5A state runner-up finishes didn’t discourage Faith Academy coach Matt Seymour.

He believed the third time would indeed be the charm. He was right.

MVP Eli Giles pitched six strong innings Friday morning and Chris Sargent broke the game open with a three-run double as the top-ranked Rams dethroned three-time defending champ Russellville with a 7-3 victory at Riverwalk Stadium.

Faith (36-3) won Game 1 on Thursday night behind ace Reece Ewing.

“We’ve had a tough few years going at it with this bunch (Russellville), and there was no shame at all in losing because we left it all on the field,” Seymour said. “I knew in my heart this was our year, and the Lord confirmed that many times to me. I’m proud of these guys right here. They are awesome kids.”

To continue reading click here.