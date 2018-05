Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Several mini-horses that escaped their pen at the Rocket City Fair are now back where they belong. Six or seven horses escaped their pen just after 5:30 this morning.

Carnival employees and Huntsville Police worked together to capture the horses.

This all happened between Leeman Ferry Road and South Memorial Parkway this morning.

The Rocket City Fair is positioned on the grounds of the old Joe Davis Stadium.

