More Downpours: connection to the tropics leads to more spotty, daily storms

Hit-or-miss, scattered, unevenly distributed, spotty showers and thunderstorms stay in the forecast through the weekend and next week. That does not mean it will rain on you every day or totally ruin your time outdoors at work or play, but it does mean you should be ready for a quick downpour each afternoon for the foreseeable future.

Expect a few storms rumbling around through early evening; some of them could impact graduation ceremonies, but most of the storms will be dying out by 7 PM to 8 PM Friday evening. Graduations on Saturday and Sunday will have to deal with more of the same hit-or-miss storms that develop in a soupy, humid environment like the one we are in now.

The weekend: Storms thin out some for Saturday and Sunday; however, there will still be some locally-heavy downpours along with some intense lightning and gusty winds within individual storms.

With fewer storms, it will be hotter! Expect highs in the upper 80s with a heat index in the lower 90s both days.



These daily, scattered storms will last through next week. The chance goes up a little or down a little depending upon the day; right now, storms look more likely Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and seem to thin out some toward next weekend.

Don’t get caught in a downpour! Patterns like this give us the easiest and toughest forecasts of the year. They’re easy because we know there will be scattered storms around North Alabama and Southern Tennessee on a daily basis. That’s guaranteed.

The hard part? Trying to pinpoint which spots will and won’t get rain. It’s impossible to know precisely when and where a storm will develop. That’s a pain if you have plans outdoors, but we have technology now to help you stay ahead of the storms even when we aren’t on TV covering them.

You can keep track of scattered storms, see the radar, and get heavy rain and lightning alerts. If lightning strikes within 8 miles, you should move inside immediately.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week?

