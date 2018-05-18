MidCity Huntsville welcomes two new restaurants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two celebrity-driven restaurants and one local coffee shop will expand their businesses to MidCity Huntsville. The coffee shop will open in June, while the two eateries are set for 2019 – according to our news partner, AL.com.

MidCity announced Walhburgers and Rascal Flatts as the two new restaurant faces coming to North Alabama on their Facebook page.

AL.com writes Wahlburgers will sit on a 4,000-square-foot base, located at the front door of the mixed-use development. Along with a dining area, the venue features a full-service bar and take-out service. It is owned by the Wahlberg brothers: actors Mark and Donnie and Chef Paul. The restaurant has locations in 17 states with one already in Foley.

Rascal Flatts, named after the country music band, will house a 7,500 square-foot building – according to AL.com. The menu will deliver a Southern-inspired collection of food. In addition, a bar, retail space and stage for live entertainment will be featured. AL. com says the restaurant is scheduled to open next summer.

Alchemy Lounge’s second shop will open next month at the Camp, a concept of MidCity. With one location inside historic Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment, the business serves coffee, special beverages and treats. Alchemy’s website notes their menu items use produce from local farmers, businesses, restaurants, and artisans.