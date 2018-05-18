× Margaritaville Hotel coming to Town Madison development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new Margaritaville Hotel is coming to Town Madison, according to the company behind the mixed-use development. The hotel is slated to be located next to the baseball stadium over the center field wall. The 150-room full-service hotel will boast several signature food and beverage concepts, a Margaritaville-branded retail store, a water park and more.

Chance Partners LLC will develop the project. “We are proud to bring the Margaritaville lifestyle of fun and relaxation to Town Madison,” said President & CEO, Judd Bobilin. “We see this as a great opportunity to integrate the Margaritaville experience into an exciting mixed-use project and with a state-of-the-art baseball stadium.”

The hotel is slated to break ground in late 2018 and open in 2020.

The hotel represents a major investment in the City of Madison. “This is a huge win for our City,” said Madison Mayor Paul Finley. “Margaritaville is an international brand known for high-quality and fun projects. Not only will this hotel attract guests from across the region, but it will add multiple new dining and entertainment options for Madison residents.”