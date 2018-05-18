Madison students stroll through elementary school before graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Friday morning, students at Columbia Elementary School celebrated graduation and walked the halls of the school.

Although, these students are former Columbia students and current seniors at Bob Jones or James Clemens High Schools. Administrators call it the "Senior Stroll" --- to revisit their old stomping grounds.

On Monday, Madison seniors will graduate, 900 of them. Some of those students came back to a school that left a lasting impression. "They're such a great group of kids," said administrator Lisa Grice.

Bob Jones and James Clemens seniors paraded the halls celebrating their upcoming graduation. The senior stroll brought back fond memories for Kyle Parker.

"I had the opportunity to meet a lot of great people here and I was almost about to cry when I saw Ms. Grice, my fifth grade teacher," said Bob Jones senior, Kyle Parker.

Ms. Grice felt the same. "It means so much to me to see all of their hard work and they're in a position where they're getting ready to graduate and we know they will do great."

Walking through the halls, seniors got high fives and cheers from future high school students.

"Very caring and loving and hardworking and they are just motivated to impact the world," said Grice.

Parents and former teachers hope the students will take that love and hard work with them after graduation, all 900 of them.