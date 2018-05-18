Look for the seal of approval on local craft beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - According to recent data, there are more than 6,000 operating breweries in the United States and the Brewers Association wants to make sure consumers know they are drinking a local craft beer from in Huntsville.

Which is why some local breweries have started adding a seal of approval to their beer

Craft beer has a distinct flavor a lot of big corporations have noticed, as more and more people turn to craft beer.

"A lot of times you will go into the grocery store shelves. A lot of crafty beer that looks like craft beer, but they aren`t. They are owned by conglomerates," Yellowhammer Head Brewer Keith Yager explained.

You won't find any posters at Yellowhammer. They pride themselves on making authentic craft beer that tastes regional. They let their consumers know by adding the seal of approval.

"If you see the BAC seal on the bottom of a bottle or can; you`re going to know that`s a locally owned business that is run by hard-working people in your neighborhood," Yager said.