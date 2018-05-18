Local doctor owes bank thousands of dollars after failing to pay on loans for facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - We have new details about the Madison County Doctor being sued by two families. WHNT News 19 previously reported Doctor Celia Lloyd-Turney is named in two wrongful death lawsuits.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners recently restricted her medical license, because she was allegedly excessively prescribing controlled substances to patients.

We've now learned Lloyd-Turney was sued by Wells Fargo Bank, for unpaid loans she took out for Restore Care Incorporated. She owes $648,553.84.

Doctor Celia Lloyd-Turney is currently a physician at Choice Medicine. She used to operate Restore Care, in Madison County.

Restore Care was a residential services provider that primarily served intellectually disabled residents.

WHNT News 19 has done several stories about the facility in the past. It has since closed and is home to used vehicles for sale.

Before Restore Care closed its doors, money was borrowed from Wells Fargo Bank in 2013. By May 2017, court documents show Restore Care defaulted on the loans given to them by the bank.

The lawsuit lists Restore Care of North Alabama, Restore Care Incorporated, Celia Turney, and Jessie Turney. The Turneys are listed as Restore Care of North Alabama`s guarantors.

They were sued by the bank and a judge decided in the bank's favor. In December of 2017, the judge ordered Celia Turney to pay Wells Fargo $648,553.84.

This was for the unpaid principal, accrued but unpaid interest, and late fees.

Jessie Turney was ordered to pay $571,930.52.

WHNT News 19 reached out to Lloyd-Turney's place of employment Thursday to ask about the wrongful death suits, her medical license being restricted, and about the loan money owed Wells Fargo.

We were told by an employee at Choice Medicine they would have their attorney contact us, but we have yet to get a call back.