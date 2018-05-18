Florence police release video of cloned credit card suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, ALA. – Police have released surveillance video of a man accused of using a cloned credit card on a shopping spree worth thousands of dollars. Video shows him walking out of Walmart on Cloverdale Road in Florence with a shopping cart full of merchandise. Switch camera angles and we actually get a pretty good look at him.

Investigators say he stopped at three businesses in Florence within an hour. According to Florence police, he charged $2,000 worth of merchandise during the spree. Investigators went on to say he tried charging an additional $8,000 worth of goods, but the card was declined.

Russellville police have a felony suspect they need to take into custody in this week’s most wanted. Detectives have multiple arrest warrants for Miguel Lopez Ortiz. Two of his arrest warrants are for rape, while the third warrant is for sexual abuse of a child under the age 12.

If you recognize either one of these men and know where law enforcement can find them, get in touch with operators right now.

By phone, call them at (256)386-8685. If you prefer to text, send your detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES).

All correspondence is kept anonymous and worth a cash reward.