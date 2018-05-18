× Authorities investigating Lawrence County shooting at former deputy’s business, no arrest made

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Thursday evening shooting in Lawrence County that took place at a cabinet shop off County Road 87, the agency confirmed today.

The SBI was asked to investigate the case, because it involved a former Lawrence County deputy, Tim McWhorter. The shop where the incident took place is owned by McWhorter.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent out a news release on the case Friday afternoon:

“On Thursday, May 17, 2018, State Bureau of Investigation Special Agents responded to a request from Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell to investigate a physical altercation which led to a shooting at a Lawrence County business. Upon arrival at McWhorter Cabinets located on County Road 87, Moulton Alabama, it was discovered that a physical altercation had occurred between Angel Elizabeth Sanders, 34, and Analisa Michelle Gillespie, 38. “At some point during the altercation, Sanders produced a handgun and fired a single round, which struck Gillespie in the chest. Gillespie was transported to Huntsville Hospital where she was treated and released. No arrests have been made at this time and no other information is available as the investigation is ongoing.”

McWhorter, is the former chief of staff for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. McWhorter was arrested on domestic violence charges in February and again in April.

In February, the sheriff’s office said McWhorter was no longer a department employee.