× Attorney General Steve Marshall confirms Escambia County student and teacher arrests for altering grades

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A press release confirms the arrest of a high school student and teacher for tampering with computers at W.S. Neal High School in East Brewton.

Matthew Hutchins, 18, of Brewton and Lisa Odom, 58, of Castleberry were arrested earlier this week by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for altering grades.

The two will face prosecution by the Attorney General’s Criminal Trials Division, according to the release.

Local officials notified the Attorney General’s Cybercrime Unity on May 11 that grades were altered through the school’s computer system, INow.

The releases notes if convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of one to 10 years for the charge – a class C felony.