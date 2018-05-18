Albertville’s Main Street Music Festival entertainment announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. -- The organizers of Albertville's Main Street Music Festival announced the entertainment lineup.

"It's August 10th and 11th this year, it's one week beyond what we normally do," said Albertville Economic Development Director Mike Price.

Always free and open to everyone, each night features, well, music! Friday night's lineup will be High Valley and Clay Walker. "High Valley's an up and coming country duo group that right now, has had over 100 million downloads and streams of their music since 2016, so we're really pleased to have them," Price said, "Clay Walker's been doing it for 25 years."

Saturday brings Madison County-based band Dirt Circus and longtime Atlanta-based folk rock band Drivin' N Cryin'. "Which will lead into the headliner, who is Tyler Farr this year," Price added.

Last year was the biggest crowd they've ever had. "We anticipate big crowds again this year," Price said.

As city leaders put it, the free festival gets bigger and better each year. "It's one thing the city does that gives back to the community and the citizens, and it's a great event that kind of showcases our city a little bit as well," Price said, "It's just one of those things that brings the whole community together."

The free festival is in its ninth year. The two-day event boasts an inflatable water park, food and drink vendors, and craft vendors. There will be music throughout the day on multiple stages.