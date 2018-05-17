× The Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County housing application deadline is approaching

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — According to Habitat for Humanity, about one in four people around the world live in conditions that harm their health, safety, prosperity, and opportunities.

Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County is reminding people who live in Morgan County that applications for housing are available now– but only for a few more days.

To apply, the applicant will need to demonstrate a need for housing, like your current housing situation may be unsafe, or current rent exceeds 35 percent of your net income.

You must demonstrate the ability to pay and be willing to partner and volunteer with Habitat.

You can download a housing application online or visit your local Habitat for Humanity office.

Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County applications will be open until Monday, May 21.

The Habitat for Humanity organization is a non-profit, faith-based housing ministry that partners with low-income families and the community to eliminate substandard housing in Morgan County. They build new homes that are durable and healthy for the lowest possible cost by focusing on energy efficiency and sustainable building techniques and materials.