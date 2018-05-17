Succulents can thrive in dry Alabama summers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know that plants need four basic ingredients: sunshine, air, nutrients, and water. But when we have a summer drought, it can be hard to make sure your plants are getting enough water. Succulents are good for dry times. Here are some tips on how to help them thrive.

For most succulents, plant in a soil that drains extremely well. You can try blending sand or expanded slate with a soil to improve aeration. Succulents actually store water, so while they will still need to be watered, they don't need it frequently.

There are some perennial succulents that are evergreen, while others may die back in the winter and come back in the spring. There are creeping varieties like ice plant and some types of sedum, while other varieties spread by slowly growing larger, like symprove and clumping sedum.

So, if you're having trouble watering your perennials in the summer, consider trying succulents in your garden.

