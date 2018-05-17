Raw meat juices dripping on other foods in storage at Chinese restaurant

Limestone County

Casa Blanca Mexican

1802 Highway 72 E, Athens

Violations:

  • Pouring mop water out in parking lots
  • Rice 109F
  • Beans 46F, meat 46F, lettuce 48F
  • No hot water in bar area
  • Damaged fryer baskets
  • Damaged ice bucket

Score: 71

 

Madison County

China Cook

6707 Highway 431 S, Owens Cross Roads

Violations:

  • Loose wires on fryer baskets
  • Raw chicken and beef found dripping on ready to eat food in cold storage

Score: 84

 

Colbert County

Captain D’s #3554

2710 Woodward Avenue, Muscle Shoals

Violations:

  • Unlabeled spray bottle of cleaner
  • No working thermometer
  • Pan of fish at 51F — too warm (required to be at or below 41F)

Score: 80

 

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Mason Jar on Main

102 4th Avenue SE, Red Bay

Score: 99