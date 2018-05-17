Raw meat juices dripping on other foods in storage at Chinese restaurant
Limestone County
Casa Blanca Mexican
1802 Highway 72 E, Athens
Violations:
- Pouring mop water out in parking lots
- Rice 109F
- Beans 46F, meat 46F, lettuce 48F
- No hot water in bar area
- Damaged fryer baskets
- Damaged ice bucket
Score: 71
Madison County
China Cook
6707 Highway 431 S, Owens Cross Roads
Violations:
- Loose wires on fryer baskets
- Raw chicken and beef found dripping on ready to eat food in cold storage
Score: 84
Colbert County
Captain D’s #3554
2710 Woodward Avenue, Muscle Shoals
Violations:
- Unlabeled spray bottle of cleaner
- No working thermometer
- Pan of fish at 51F — too warm (required to be at or below 41F)
Score: 80
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Mason Jar on Main
102 4th Avenue SE, Red Bay
Score: 99
