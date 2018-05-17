North Jackson, Plainview pick up wins as softball state tournament continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala.- On Thursday at Lagoon Park in Montgomery, the AHSAA state softball tournament continued with class 3A and 4A stepping up to the plate.

North Jackson defeated Cordova 15-3 and Bibb County 15-9 to advance to the semifinals of the 4A winner's bracket. The Chiefs will face Hale County on Friday at 10:45 a.m. with a berth in to the championship on the line.

After beating Cherokee County 5-2, Wilson suffered its first loss of the tournament to Hale County. The Warriors are set to meet Cordova in an elimination game on Friday at 9 a.m.

In class 3A, Plainview softball is trying to follow in the footsteps of boys basketball who hoisted a blue map earlier this year. The Bears started the tournament off with a 6-2 win over Pleasant Valley before losing 6-4 to Prattville Christian. The Bears will try and battle through the losers bracket starting Friday at 9 a.m. against Lauderdale County. The Tigers lost their opener to Locust Fork 5-0 but rebounded with a win 6-0 shutout win over American Christian to stay alive.