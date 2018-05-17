× Marshall County authorities arrest more than 50 people in overnight drug roundup

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Albertville Police, Arab Police, Boaz Police, Douglas Police, Grant Police, Guntersville Police, Marshall Co. Drug Task Force, and Alabama Pardons and Paroles agents overnight on a drug roundup. They had warrants for approximately 100 people in Marshall County on 115 charges.

Investigators say the move follows an extensive investigation into the distribution of narcotics in the county that began after a similar roundup in November of last year.

“This operation thus far has been successful and I appreciate all involved agencies for their assistance in such a large operation,” says Sheriff Scott Walls.

There were also three other arrests for other agencies that weren’t part of the operation. They were arrested for Failure to Appear in court for other agencies.

List of arrests:

Sand Mountain Area

Nathan David Kight, 29, of Boaz, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substances. Bond $30,000.

Kayla Denise Martin, 49, of Albertville, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Valina Gaye Jackson, 42, of Horton, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Jennifer Faye Green, 49, of Boaz, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Scottie Van Tew, 48, of Albertville, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Angel Michelle Hudgins, 27,of Boaz, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, Bond $30,000.

Christopher Dale Hammond, 46, of Albertville, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Karen Shelton Buckley, 49, of Albertville, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Howard Dwayne Smart, 52, of Boaz, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Brandon Charles Bennett, 26, of Albertville, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Bobby Gene Wilborn, 68, of Albertville, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Tammie Tant Smart, 54, of Boaz, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Daniel Keith Burroughs, 43, of Albertville, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Daniel Wayne Shook, 25, of Boaz, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Courtney Nicole Cash, 18, of Albertville, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Marty Dylan Taylor, 20, of Albertville, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Billy Lee Martin, 46, of Albertville, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Lashawna Dawn Moore, 36, of Albertville, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Brindlee Mountain Area

Sedeania Green, 45, of Arab, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Jeremy Adam Martin, 30, of Arab, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Melissa Anne Adams, 39, of Arab, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Brandon Matthew Treadaway, 33, of Arab, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Mark Denton Poolos, 43, of Union Grove, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Arron Lee Schirmer, 39, of Arab, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Grant & Guntersville Area

Tommy Eugene Trotter, 29, of Grant, 2cts Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance and Attempting to Elude. Bond $60,500.

Eric Keith Stapler, 39, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Penny Lou Franks, 53, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Gary Wayne Stapler, 53, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Terry Raymond Smith, 53, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

James Dillon Davis, 25, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Matthew Allen Stapler, 28, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Crystal Irene Sears, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Frank Edmond Kirkbride, 57, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Willie Ray Mount, 60, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Gregory Allen Jarrett, 23, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Hunter Reed Staten, 20, of Grant, 2cts Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Bond $60,000.

Stephen Doyle Walls, 26, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Rachelle Carolyn Walls, 32, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000

Dana Keller, 42, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Aubrey Keith Bearden, 29, of Grant, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs. Bond $500.

Allen Andrew Brunett, 61, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

John David Hunter, 20, of New Hope, 2cts Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Paige Leann Stapler, 45, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Jacob Dustin Kirkland, 28, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Danielle Renee Vance, 48, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Darcy Powell Gross, 47, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Jimmy Houston Bearden, 22, of Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Jefferey Lee Schrimsher, 56, Grant, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Jacob Elton Hummel, 24, of Guntersville, 2cts of Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance. Bond $60,000.

Ronnie Lee Peppers, 49, of Guntersville, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Angela Tidmore of Guntersville, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.

Joseph Luke Shelton, 26, of Guntersville, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bond $30,000.