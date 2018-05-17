Local doctor being sued for the wrongful death of two former patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Families are suing a Madison County Doctor because they say she is to blame for their loved ones' deaths. One of the lawsuits was filed just this past week and the other one in August of 2017.

Celia Lloyd-Turney is the doctor in question. According to The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, she has been practicing medicine for close to 35 years.

She`s currently practicing medicine at Choice Medicine in Toney. Lloyd-Turney also used to operate Restore Care Incorporated. WHNT News 19 has previously reported that Restore Care was a residential services provider that primarily served intellectually disabled residents.

In the first wrongful death lawsuit, it names Lloyd-Turney, Restore Care, and Choice Medicine in the lawsuit. It says the deceased, John Okoye, suffered from mental retardation, severe autism, and a seizure disorder.

Okoye was living at Restore Care group home when the suit claims staff physically abused and assaulted him.

It says Doctor Celia Lloyd-Turney was his primary care physician at the time of his death, while she was at Choice Medicine.

It goes on to say at some point the alleged abused patient fell ill and staff member failed to properly care for him. The lawsuit says one of the causes of Okoye`s death was "acute mixed drug toxicity".

The lawsuit alleges Lloyd-Turney failed to properly supervise her patient. Also failed to properly prescribe, manage, monitor, and dispense medications.

In the second wrongful lawsuit filed, it alleges she prescribed more than 3,600 pain pills to Felicia Kelly, while she was a patient at Choice Medicine, over a span of about four years.

Documents reveal during the course of Kelly`s treatment for complaints of pain, Dr. Lloyd-Turney failed to implement various safeguards to minimize the risk that Kelly would become addicted or dependent on opioids.

According to court documents, Kelly died on May 15, 2016, due to "mixed drug toxicity". In the wrongful death lawsuit for Felicia Kelly, the administrator of Kelley`s estate is also suing Choice Medicine and several pharmacies.

WHNT News 19 has learned that in September of 2017, Dr. Lloyd-Turney's medical license was restricted by The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners.

According to the stipulation and consent order, allegedly she excessively dispensed controlled substances to ten different patients. She entered into a settlement with the board.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has restricted her authority to order, manufacture, distribute posses, dispense certain substances.

The board and Lloyd-Turney also agreed she would refrain from prescribing opioids. She now has to refer chronic pain patients and folks dealing with opioid addiction to another specialist.

According to the stipulation and consent order, the restrictions placed against Doctor Lloyd-Turney is supposed to last for 2 years. After those 2 years are up she can potentially go back to practicing without the restrictions.

The agreement was signed by Doctor Lloyd-Turney on August 24, 2017.

In the documents, it says the board`s investigation showed she was allegedly dispensing controlled substances for no legitimate medical purpose.

She also reportedly dispensed controlled substances in amounts not reasonably related to proper medical management of her patients.

Documents from 2017 say Lloyd-Turney was the medical director and sole physician providing pain management services at Choice Medicine.

We reached out to the clinic for comment on Thursday and were told they were going to have their attorney contact us. We have yet to hear back.