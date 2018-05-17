× Jackson County Schools to close Paint Rock Valley School

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Paint Rock Valley School is closing its doors. The school board made the decision this morning in a 3 to 2 vote.

WHNT News 19’s Olivia Steen says the board first planned to discuss needed repairs to the school, but decided to vote on closing the school instead.

This isn’t the first time the school’s closure was up for discussion. Last year, the board voted against the recommendation of Superintendent Kevin Dukes to close it, and instead chose to keep it open.

The closure will be effective with the next school year.