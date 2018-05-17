Interstate sign in Birmingham points motorists to wrong Interstate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A new sign in Birmingham may confuse motorists who don’t know the area. You can find it near the Interstate 65 junction on 20/59.

The sign tells motorists to remain in the center lanes to travel I-65 West and I-59 South; and those wanting to take I-20 North should take the right lane exit.

The problem? Interstate 20 runs east/west and Interstate 65 runs north/south.

ALDOT spokesman Linda Crockett tells our news partners at AL.com the wrong directions on the sign were the result of a fabrication error. She said the sign should be covered and replaced soon.