Disney on Ice makes a stop at the VBC this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mickey, Minnie and all of their friends are in Huntsville this week for Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars.



The website describes the show this way:

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for a star-studded talent extravaganza as Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars. Unleash the magic with royal sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, as they sing captivating songs like “Let it Go” and “In Summer.” Life is the bubbles when Sebastian strikes up his hot crustacean band and the Daughters of Triton make a splash as they introduce Ariel in an ‘80s pop montage. Get tangled up with a chorus of harmless hooligans when they get a visit from the spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally, Flynn Rider, on their journey to see the floating lights. Relive a tale as old as time when Belle opens her heart to new adventures as the Beast’s enchanted objects take center stage for a dazzling skating spectacle. You never know what unforgettable feats your whole family will discover when Reach For The Stars debuts in your hometown!

Disney on Ice opens to audiences in the Propst Arena at the VBC tonight at 7:00, and run through the weekend. tickets are available at the VBC ticket office, or through ticketmaster.com.

Complete list of show times: