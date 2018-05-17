Area residents asked to line Madison streets for procession of reservist killed in plane crash

MADISON, Ala. – Family and friends of 1st Lt. David Albandoz hope you will help them line the streets as his body is taken from the Huntsville International Airport to Legacy Funeral Home.

Albandoz and eight other airmen died May 3 after the cargo plane they were traveling on crashed onto a Georgia Highway shortly after takeoff.

Albandoz dedicated 16 years of his life to the military and called Madison home. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

The community procession will take place Friday, May 18 at 4:30 p.m. The route will begin at Huntsville Airport traveling east on Madison Blvd. Then it will turn left onto Hughes Rd arriving at Legacy Funeral Home.