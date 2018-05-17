× All children can get a free meal with the Huntsville City Schools Summer Feed program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – No child should go hungry this summer. Free meals will be provided for all children under the age of 18 thanks to the staff with Huntsville City Schools Summer Feed program.

The meals will start on June 4 through July 20 at several Huntsville City Schools and local splash pads. There will be breakfast, lunch and dinner options for students with hot and cold food options.

There is no registration required and no fee for children. If adults want to eat with their kids, the cost for breakfast is $2.50 and the cost of lunch and dinner is $4.00.

There will also be a Summer Feed van that will stop daily at splash pads in Brahan Springs Park and at the Richard Showers Recreation Center.

Summer Feed Van

School Breakfast and Lunch sites

School Breakfast and Supper Sites

All Summer Feed locations will be closed Wednesday, July 4 – Thursday, July 5 and will re-open on Friday, July 6.

If you have any question, please call the HCS Child Nutrition Department for more information at (256)428-6955.