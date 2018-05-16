The FBI alerted DeKalb Co. deputies to a registered sex offender having inappropriate activity involving minors on an app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. -- DeKalb County deputies arrested a registered sex offender stemming from inappropriate activity involving minors on a communication app.

"We got word from the FBI that this was going on. Inappropriate conversations between a minor and an adult were going on through the Kik Messenger app," explained DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson.

Deputies say that adult was James Hulgan, a registered sex offender in DeKalb County. Investigators say he had been having inappropriate activity involving minors on an instant messaging app called Kik. The app doesn't require a phone number, and you can use a username to communicate.

Deputies work in schools and churches to teach parents about these platforms. "Any type of app that they can get and do anonymous messaging back and forth, it's very dangerous," Edmondson said. Because you never know who's on the other end, he's warning parents to keep an eye on what their child is doing online.

"You just never know who they're talking to," Edmondson explained, "It could be somebody that's their age and okay, but then again it could be some type of predator."

Deputies arrested Hulgan at his Valley Head home after a search warrant. They booked him into the DeKalb County Jail and charged him with two counts of possession of obscene matter containing a visual depiction of a person under 17 years of age.