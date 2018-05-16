× South Memorial Parkway intersection to temporarily close on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation wants drivers to be aware of an intersection that will be temporarily closed on May 18.

A press release, issued earlier today, states the intersection of Logan Drive and Lilly Flagg Road – under the South Memorial Parkway mainline overpass – will be closed for bridge work. The two streets will be treated as right-in/right-out only during this time.

Crews will begin at 10 a.m. and are expected to end at 11 a.m., later that day.

ALDOT notes traffic going northbound and southbound through service roads will not be affected.