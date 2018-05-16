× Police department to offer year-round disposal for prescription drugs

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Law enforcement agencies participated in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day last month. In an effort to combat and minimize the use of drugs year-round, the Muscle Shoals Police Department has erected a drop box within their station.

A Facebook post shows officers gathered around the rectangular bin, located in the front lobby. It was provided by Kevin Arnold owner of Village Discount Drugs.

The post states members of the community can arrive any time of the day to dispose of outdated or unneeded pharmaceuticals.

The department has also provided a list of acceptable items:

Prescription Medication

Over-the-counter medications

Vitamins and supplements

Pet Medications

Medicated ointments, lotions, creams and oils.

To find out more about National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, you can visit their website by clicking on the link.