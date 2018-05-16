Nonprofit hopes to help fill the void left by the closing of Free2Be

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With Free2Be closing, some may be lost on where they can turn to for support. Local health care nonprofit Thrive, said they do offer some similar services, depending on someone's age.

Since Free2Be closed it`s doors so suddenly, their absence may start to be noticed around The Rocket City.

"It`s definitely going to be a hit to the LGBT community, well actually all over Alabama, since Free2Be had sites all over the state. We used to work with them when they first formed and we were partners," Thrive Marketing Director Mark Moore explained.

Free2Be's mission was to end violence while advocating for the human and civil rights of sexual and gender minorities. The Huntsville location offered counseling, support groups, and much more.

Thrive said they are here to help try to fill the void. "Our services right now especially the ones that deal with mental health care are geared toward men 18 and older. We have a program especially for that for minority men who have sex with men, men who identify as gay or bisexual, and men who are transgendered," Moore said.

Thrive`s Marketing Director Mark Moore said Free2Be helped a lot of people under the age of 18, but Thrive is hoping to expand their services soon.

"We are applying to expand services to become a federal qualified health center look-a-like and at that point, we will be able to provide additional services," Moore said.

Moore said in the meantime if anyone needs help, they can reach out to Thrive. They can point them in the right direction.

Moore said there are other nonprofits and LGBT churches in the area that are stepping up to fill the void.