Fort Payne man charged in wife's murder pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Gregory Scott pleaded guilty to murder in the death of his wife, Ashley Scott.

According to court records, Gregory Scott will spend 30 years in prison.

In June 2016, Fort Payne Police officers were dispatched to 701 9th Street SE to do a welfare check on a young woman. “When officers got there they cleared the residence and found a female in the back bedroom deceased,” Chief Randy Bynum said.

The victim was Ashley Lynn Scott, 25. Her husband, Gregory Scott, was charged. Police say this was a case of domestic violence.

Both Ashley and Gregory Scott worked for DeKalb Ambulance Service.