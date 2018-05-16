Flash Flood Warning Issued For Lauderdale & Colbert Counties Wednesday

Wednesday afternoon has yielded another round of pop-up storms producing heavy rainfall. A few of these storms stalled over Eastern Lauderdale County, prompting the National Weather Service in Huntsville to issue a Flash Flood Warning through 6:15PM.

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

319 PM CDT WED MAY 16 2018

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Eastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama…

East central Colbert County in northwestern Alabama…

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 317 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across portions of Northwestern Alabama. Up to two to

two and a half inches of rain have already fallen in the last

hour, with additional rainfall amounts up to an inch possible

through 4 PM CDT. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly,

especially in urban locations such as Florence.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Rogersville, Killen, Lexington,

St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Anderson and Center Star.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.