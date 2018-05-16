Female high school students complete ‘Pathway to Success’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- A number of juniors and seniors took their futures into their own hands.

Young women from Madison County schools completed the Pathway to Success - a program held by the AUM Foundation. In honor of their dedication, a ceremony took place at The University of Alabama in Huntsville campus on May 15.

The initiative focuses on four different areas: job shadowing, financial assistance, mentoring and enrichment classes - according to aumcharity.org, the foundation's website. The web page states their vision is to see women, who complete the program, become economically independent and socially responsible.

An additional ceremony took place for a new local business, Gen-WHY.

Both the organization and company were instrumental throughout the process.