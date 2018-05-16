× New York baseball player with Down syndrome celebrates home run with awesome dance moves

LONG ISLAND, New York – Video of a baseball player in Long Island, New York, has gone viral after he hit a home run and showed off some sweet dance moves.

Billy, who has Down syndrome, plays for a team called the League of YES, a baseball league for children who have special needs.

Last month, Billy hit a home run, and League of YES executive director Kristine Fitzpatrick caught the whole thing on video. After Billy runs the bases, he does a celebratory dance and sends the crowd into a frenzy!

Fitzpatrick posted the video on Facebook and it’s been shared nearly 50k times.

“We hope that it shows that you can be friends with a child with special needs and to understand that they are just kids, too. We want to break that barrier of acceptance,” Fitzpatrick told CBS News.