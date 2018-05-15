UAH softball excited for rematch with Saint Leo in super regional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAINT LEO, Fl. - The UAH softball team hit the road on Tuesday, the Lady Chargers heading to Florida for a best of three series against Saint Leo in the super regionals. This is is actually a rematch from the first week of the season, when the Lions beat UAH 9-1. Too many walks, too many errors, not enough hits doomed the Lady Chargers in that first game. Head coach Les Stuedeman says, after knocking off top seeded Palm Beach Atlantic in the regional tournament, her team is ready for round two. "I told my team, after we played them, that I hope we have the opportunity to play them again," coach Stuedeman said. "I could see, even though the result was extremely lop sided, I could see that we had the potential to be as good or better than they were that day."

Game one of the series is Thursday with a 12:00 p.m. first pitch.