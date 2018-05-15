× Southern League approves relocation of minor league baseball team to Madison

MADISON, Ala. – The company that owns the Mobile BayBears is progressing in the effort to move the team to Madison.

Ralph Nelson, Managing Partner of Ballcorps, LLC, which owns the team, confirmed Tuesday that the Southern League unanimously approved its relocation from Mobile to Madison.

This is a crucial first step to getting minor league baseball back to the Tennessee Valley.

Tuesday, Nelson said there are still two more steps before relocation can be official. Now, they have to get approval from minor league baseball. They also need what’s called a non-objection letter from Major League Baseball. Nelson said he is confident in the process, especially since the Southern League has moved forward.

Once relocation is approved, the company can move forward with a groundbreaking at the Town Madison multi-purpose venue site, where a stadium is planned. The date for that is still to be announced.

Meanwhile, Madison city leaders continue to move toward construction of the new stadium, planned to anchor the new Town Madison development. The city council took steps Monday to prepare the site for the construction bid process. Mayor Paul Finley has said the goal is to keep the stadium project at or under $46 million for an April 2020 season.